Ameen Al-Dakhil Injury: About to begin team training

Al-Dakhil (thigh) is about to begin team training but is still out for Sunday's match against Hoffenheim, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "The same goes for Ameen - he is also about to start team training."

Al-Dakhil is seing improvements but not enough to be an option Sunday, as he has yet to train with the team. However, he is abitu to start team training, which shiuld mean the defender is nearing a return to play. That said, he will hope to return in their next match, facing Bayern Munich on Friday.