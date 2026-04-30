Ameen Al-Dakhil Injury: Knee issue

Al Dakhil (knee) will not be available for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after being unable to participate in team training Wednesday but he is expected to return to training soon, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. "There is no news. Al-Dakhil is close to returning to training with the first team."

Al Dakhil has been dealing with knee problems that kept him from joining the group this week, with no return timeline provided beyond Saturday's fixture. The Belgian center-back has operated in a rotational capacity this season, limiting the immediate impact of his absence on Stuttgart's starting lineup. His return to team training appears imminent, with the club hopeful of having him available in the coming fixtures.