Ameen Al-Dakhil Injury: Should be available for Sunday

Al-Dakhil will likely be available for Sunday's game after training fully the last two weeks. He missed the last five games due to a thigh injury but appears to have fully recovered. He started five of the last six games before the injury and could return to the lineup once he rebuilds his fitness.