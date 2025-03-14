Fantasy Soccer
Ameen Al-Dakhil Injury: Should be available for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Al-Dakhil (thigh) returned to full training last week and this week and is expected to be available for Sunday's match against Leverkusen, as he was not mentioned among the injured players in the press conference.

Al-Dakhil will likely be available for Sunday's game after training fully the last two weeks. He missed the last five games due to a thigh injury but appears to have fully recovered. He started five of the last six games before the injury and could return to the lineup once he rebuilds his fitness.

