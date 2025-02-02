Ameen Al-Dakhil Injury: Thigh injury confirmed
Al-Dakhil has picked up a muscle injury to his thigh and is expected to remain out for the time being.
Al-Dakhil's injury problems continue as he is set to miss time with a muscle injury to his thigh. He has just been getting consistent playing time again for Stuttgart with four straight league starts in a row, totaling 21 clearances, seven interceptions and six tackles in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now