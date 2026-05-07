Ameen Al-Dakhil News: Back available for Leverkusen clash

Al Dakhil (knee) has returned to full availability and is in contention for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. "Ameen is back normally."

Al Dakhil had been unable to participate in team training ahead of the Hoffenheim fixture due to knee problems, but his recovery has progressed well enough to have him back in the fold for the weekend. The Belgian center-back has operated in a rotational capacity this season, and his return gives coach Sebastian Hoeness more defensive options heading into Saturday's clash against the Werkself in the final stretch of the Bundesliga campaign.