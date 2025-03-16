Fantasy Soccer
Ameen Al-Dakhil headshot

Ameen Al-Dakhil News: Makes Starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Al-Dakhil (thigh) makes the starting XI for Sunday's match against Leverkusen.

Al-Dakhil is back with the team after missing their last five games and immediately returned to the starting XI. He has now started in his last four appearances, confirming his undisputed role as a starter for Stuttgart. He is in the lineup right away for one of their toughest outings against Leverkusen.

Ameen Al-Dakhil
VfB Stuttgart
