Ameen Al-Dakhil News: Makes Starting XI
Al-Dakhil (thigh) makes the starting XI for Sunday's match against Leverkusen.
Al-Dakhil is back with the team after missing their last five games and immediately returned to the starting XI. He has now started in his last four appearances, confirming his undisputed role as a starter for Stuttgart. He is in the lineup right away for one of their toughest outings against Leverkusen.
