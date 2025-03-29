Ameen Al-Dakhil News: Shown straight red

Al-Dakhil was shown a red card in the 57th minute of Saturday's match against Frankfurt.

Al-Dakhil had his day cut short after seeing a red card Saturday, sent off in the 57th minute due to his actions. This will leave him suspended for their next contest on April 5 against Bochum, returning to face Werder Bremen on April 13 if a one-match ban sticks. This will force a change while he is out, with Ramon Hendriks as a possible replacement.