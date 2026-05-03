Amin Boudri Injury: Out for few more weeks

Bourdi (hamstring) is expected to remain out for a couple more weeks, reports Josh Gross of the Los Angeles Daily News.

A return before the World Cup break remains slim for Boudri as he is expected to miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury. He's been out side April and will likely miss the month of May as well, only appearing four times off the bench for LAFC, playing 74 minutes with just four shots and a chance created.