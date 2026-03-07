Amin Boudri News: Good shifts off bench

Boudri had one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus FC Dallas.

Boudri checked in during the 72nd minute for Timothy Tillman and immediately brought a spark between the lines. Just two minutes later he carved out a look from outside the box after Denis Bouanga spotted him in space, though his shot was blocked before it could trouble the keeper. The young Swedish attacking midfielder is still getting up to speed with his new squad, but he has already helped generate two shots across his first two appearances for the Black and Gold while providing a lively boost off the bench.