Amin Boudri News: Substitute option versus Seattle

Boudri (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Seattle Sounders.

Boudri has been inactive for a couple of months due to a muscular issue, and he may finally have a chance to play in the final game before the World Cup break. The youngster has recorded just 74 minutes of MLS action this campaign, so his fantasy upside may be limited until he gains more consistency. He'll serve as a backup asset behind Denis Bouanga on the left flank in upcoming fixtures.