Amin Sarr Injury: Available versus Lecce

Sarr "missed the previous game because of the flu but has been training regularly for a while," coach Paolo Sammarco stated.

Sarr will return after a bout with an illness and could draw a rare start since Gift Orban (team-mandated suspension) and Daniel Mosquera (knee) are missing and Kieron Bowie (undisclosed) isn't 100 percent. He hasn't made the XI in nearly two months and has posted five shots (two on target), three chances created and four crosses (zero accurate) in his last eight appearances (two starts).