Amin Sarr Injury: Hurt in Genoa game

Sarr drew one foul and had two tackles (one won) in 45 minutes before subbing off at half time in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Genoa due to a knee injury, coach Paolo Zanetti announced.

Sarr was a non-factor offensively and will undergo the tests early next week. Dailon Livramento replaced him up front in this one and would the frontrunner to start if he didn't recover for Saturday's away game versus Roma.