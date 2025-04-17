Fantasy Soccer
Amin Sarr headshot

Amin Sarr Injury: Won't miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Sarr (knee) "missed just one training session and recovered quickly after subbing off last week," coach Paolo Zanetti relayed.

Sarr avoided significant injuries and will have the chance to retain his starting job over Dailon Livramento and other attackers. He has scored once and added seven shots (one on target), one chance created and one cross (one accurate) in the last five rounds.

Amin Sarr
Verona
