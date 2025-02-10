Amin Sarr News: Creates four chances Saturday

Sarr recorded four chances created and blocked one shot in Saturday's 5-0 defeat to Atalanta.

Sarr created a season-high four chances Saturday, however his side was still shutout despite his efforts. It marked his third consecutive match that he recorded three or more chances created, the only three times he has done so this season. If he can keep up this level of creation throughout the remainder of the campaign, he will become a valuable asset despite his team's struggles.