Amin Sarr News: Fires four shots against Sassuolo

Sarr registered four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo.

Sarr filled in for Gift Orban (suspension) and posted a new season high in attempts, pacing his outfit, but he was never truly dangerous. His teammate will also miss the Napoli clash. Sarr has yet to score in the season and has tallied one assist, nine shots (two on target) and three chances created in his last six showings (five starts).