Amin Sarr News: Minimal impact in draw

Sarr had one shot (zero on goal) in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Parma.

The game script did not favor Sarr against Parma on Monday, despite the home side being able to secure a draw. Parma were able to keep 58 percent of the possession, and Sarr had just 31 touches in 83 minutes played. However, he did manage to make four passes into the final third and win five of his nine aerial duels. He will look to have a better match against Torino this Sunday.