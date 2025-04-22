Amin Sarr News: Rather quiet against Roma

Sarr (knee) had one key pass, one tackle (zero won) and one clearance and drew one foul in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Roma.

Sarr started and played a full game despite leaving early in the previous one but didn't get many feeds and was ineffective overall. He has recorded five shots in the last five matches, scoring once, despite not taking any in three of them. Instead, he hasn't recorded a key pass or a cross in four of the last five rounds.