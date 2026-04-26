Amin Sarr News: Silent cameo in Parma game

Sarr (illness) won one tackle, had one clearance and drew one foul in 27 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Sarr didn't get the start even though Gift Orban (team-mandated suspension) was missing and Kieron Bowie (thigh) wasn't 100 percent and, while he played a little more than usual, he didn't make an impact offensively. He has recorded just two crosses (zero accurate) on that end over his last six appearances (zero starts). He could see more action if the club decides not to bring back Orban. He has assisted once and logged 17 shots (five on target) and 13 chances created in 32 appearances (nine starts).