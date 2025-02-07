Amine Adli Injury: Available for selection
Adli (ankle) will be back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Xabi Alonso said in his press conference.
Adli has been out since late October with an ankle injury but is available for selection for Saturday's game. Once fully fit, he will compete with Nathan Tella for the starting spot on the right wing. Given his technical ability and versatility, he could also provide a different attacking dynamic if called upon.
