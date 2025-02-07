Fantasy Soccer
Amine Adli headshot

Amine Adli Injury: Available for selection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Adli (ankle) will be back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Xabi Alonso said in his press conference.

Adli has been out since late October with an ankle injury but is available for selection for Saturday's game. Once fully fit, he will compete with Nathan Tella for the starting spot on the right wing. Given his technical ability and versatility, he could also provide a different attacking dynamic if called upon.

Amine Adli
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
