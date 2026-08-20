Amine Adli headshot

Amine Adli Injury: Set to be out for several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Adli will be sidelined for some weeks after suffering an injury during Bournemouth's preseason friendly against Real Betis, according to Bournemouth Echo.

Adli had come off during that match shaking his head, a reaction that hinted at a significant issue at the time, and this update now confirms an extended absence though a precise return date has not been given. He was mainly used as a rotational option last season, contributing three goals and an assist across 31 appearances, including 10 starts, but his versatility across multiple attacking positions still makes his absence a real dent in Bournemouth's forward depth chart. Adli is expected to continue his recovery in the coming weeks as the club monitors his progress.

Amine Adli
AFC Bournemouth
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