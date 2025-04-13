Amine Bassi News: Assists in Saturday's draw

Bassi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Bassi assisted the opening goal of Saturday's match as he set up Ezequiel Ponce's strike in the 83rd minute. It marked his second goal contribution of the season and his first since the season opener. He created a season-high two chances and also recorded a season-high two shots, however he failed to put one on target. He also won one tackle and five duels before he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Ibrahim Aliyu.