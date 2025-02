Bassi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Dallas.

Bassi netted the opener by turning in Ezequiel Ponce's headed pass in the 18th minute. Bassi also completed two dribbles. Bassi contributed to nine goals in 33 appearances last season and will aim to contribute even more this campaign.