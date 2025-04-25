Amine Bassi News: Signs new contract with Houston

Bassi has signed a new contract with the Dynamo, the club announced Friday. The deal runs until the end of the 2025 MLS season but has club options for both 2026 and 2027.

Currently in his third season with the Dynamo, the Moroccan attacker has been a key contributor for Houston and figures to play a key role in 2025 as well. He led the Dynamo in goals (10) and assists (eight) in 2024, and he's expected to stay with Houston until the foreseeable future.