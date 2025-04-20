Amine Bassi News: Starting to heat up

Bassi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Bassi looks to be starting a good run of form for Houston. In Saturday's 2-2 draw against Colorado, the French international scored one goal from two shot attempts (one on target, one off), created two chances, completed one of his two dribbles, and won five of his ten ground duels. Bassi now has two goal contributions in his last two starts for the club and will look to extend that streak next Sunday against Austin.