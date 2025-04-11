Amine Gouiri Injury: Available against Monaco

Gouiri (strain) was back in team training Friday and is available for Saturday's match against Monaco eventhough he won't be able to play it entirely, coach Roberto de Zerbi said in the press conference, according to FC Marseille. "Amine can play the whole match or part of it, we'll have to decide. We got him back yesterday; he wasn't even supposed to be there. The medical team managed to get him back to me, but it will be difficult for him to play the whole match."

Gouiri missed Sunday's match against Toulouse due to muscular fatigue but returned to team training Friday ahead of Saturday's important clash with Monaco. This is positive for Marseille as he has been a key contributor since arriving in the winter window. If he is not fit to start, Neal Maupay is expected to lead the line again.