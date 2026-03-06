Amine Gouiri headshot

Amine Gouiri Injury: Available against Toulouse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gouiri (undisclosed) was back to full team training and is an option for Saturday's clash against Toulouse, according to coach Habib Beye, per Massilia Zone.

Gouiri has shaken off his recent issue and was back on the training pitch with the full squad Thursday. The striker is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown with Toulouse, though it's still unclear whether he'll break into the starting XI or be eased in off the bench. If he doesn't get the nod, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is lined up to lead the attack from the jump against the TeFeCe.

Amine Gouiri
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amine Gouiri See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amine Gouiri See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
122 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Rennes v. Lyon Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Rennes v. Lyon Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
March 29, 2019