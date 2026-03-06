Amine Gouiri Injury: Available against Toulouse

Gouiri (undisclosed) was back to full team training and is an option for Saturday's clash against Toulouse, according to coach Habib Beye, per Massilia Zone.

Gouiri has shaken off his recent issue and was back on the training pitch with the full squad Thursday. The striker is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown with Toulouse, though it's still unclear whether he'll break into the starting XI or be eased in off the bench. If he doesn't get the nod, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is lined up to lead the attack from the jump against the TeFeCe.