Amine Gouiri Injury: In rehab process

Gouiri (undisclosed) is in rehabilitation and won't be an option for Wednesday's Coupe de France clash against Toulouse, according to coach Habib Beye, per La Minute OM.

Gouiri was sidelined for Sunday's Olympico with a muscle issue and remains in rehab, keeping him out of Wednesday's Coupe de France showdown against Toulouse. The striker still does not have a defined return timetable and is also at risk of missing Saturday's rematch against Toulouse. He has been a locked-in starter for Marseille all season, therefore his absence reshuffles the front line and hands the attacking keys to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while he works his way back.