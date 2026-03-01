Amine Gouiri headshot

Amine Gouiri Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Gouiri is out for Sunday's match against Lyon due to an injury, according to Karim Attab of Maritima Medias.

Gouiri has not entered the team sheet for Sunday as he is suffering from an injury, although very little has been given on his status. This is a major loss for the club as they lose their forward of the past three games, with two goal contributions during that span. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts in his place, as Gouiri hopes to make this a short one-game absence.

Amine Gouiri
Marseille
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amine Gouiri See More
