Amine Gouiri Injury: Out Sunday

Gouiri is out for Sunday's match against Lyon due to an injury, according to Karim Attab of Maritima Medias.

Gouiri has not entered the team sheet for Sunday as he is suffering from an injury, although very little has been given on his status. This is a major loss for the club as they lose their forward of the past three games, with two goal contributions during that span. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts in his place, as Gouiri hopes to make this a short one-game absence.