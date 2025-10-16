Gouiri suffered a heavy collision late in the game against Uganda during the break and was forced off with the same upper-body injury he picked up against Lorient earlier this campaign. The Algerian underwent examinations to ensure the issue wasn't more serious than expected, and it is reportedly only minor. That said, the club is expected to take a cautious approach and will likely assess him before Wednesday's Champions League clash against Sporting CP to determine if he can be deemed fit. Until then, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to lead the attack for OM.