Amine Gouiri Injury: Ruled out, timeline unknown
Gouiri (undisclosed) has been ruled out and his return date remains unclear, according to coach Habib Beye.
Gouiri had been very uncertain for Sunday's South Derby against Nice after picking up muscular problems during the loss at Lorient, and the coach's update confirms he will not be available for the immediate fixtures ahead. The striker has been an important presence in Marseille's attack whenever fit, and his absence alongside Igor Paixao (calf) leaves manager Habib Beye with limited options in the front line during a critical stage of the club's push for European qualification. Hamed Traore is expected to continue in a larger attacking role until Gouiri is cleared to return.
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