Amine Gouiri Injury: Set to return against Nantes
Gouiri (hamstring) returned to partial training and will make the squad for Saturday's clash against Nantes, according to coach Habib Beye. "Amine returned to partial training and will make the squad."
Gouiri has been sidelined since picking up muscular problems during the loss at Lorient, making his return to the squad a faster turnaround than the rehabilitation phase had initially suggested. The striker is unlikely to start against Nantes given the limited training time he has had, but his presence on the bench gives coach Habib Beye a valuable attacking option to call upon as Marseille push through the final fixtures of their European qualification push.
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