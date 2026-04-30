Amine Gouiri headshot

Amine Gouiri Injury: Set to return against Nantes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Gouiri (hamstring) returned to partial training and will make the squad for Saturday's clash against Nantes, according to coach Habib Beye. "Amine returned to partial training and will make the squad."

Gouiri has been sidelined since picking up muscular problems during the loss at Lorient, making his return to the squad a faster turnaround than the rehabilitation phase had initially suggested. The striker is unlikely to start against Nantes given the limited training time he has had, but his presence on the bench gives coach Habib Beye a valuable attacking option to call upon as Marseille push through the final fixtures of their European qualification push.

Amine Gouiri
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amine Gouiri See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amine Gouiri See More
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
28 days ago
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
177 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Rennes v. Lyon Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Rennes v. Lyon Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
March 29, 2019