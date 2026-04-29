Amine Gouiri headshot

Amine Gouiri Injury: Still in rehabilitation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Gouiri (hamstring) remains in the rehabilitation phase and is not yet available for selection, according to La Minute OM.

Gouiri has been sidelined since picking up muscular problems during the loss at Lorient and his recovery is clearly taking longer than initially anticipated. The striker has been an important presence in Marseille's attack whenever fit this season, and his continued absence leaves coach Habib Beye short of options in the front line heading into the final fixtures of the campaign. Hamed Traore is expected to continue in a larger attacking role until Gouiri completes his rehabilitation and is cleared to return.

Amine Gouiri
Marseille
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