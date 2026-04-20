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Amine Gouiri Injury: Suffers muscular issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Gouiri was substituted in the 59th minute of Sunday's defeat at Lorient with muscular problems and is very uncertain for Sunday's South Derby against Nice, according to Le Phoceen.

Gouiri's absence would be a significant blow for Marseille heading into one of the most anticipated fixtures on their remaining schedule, with the club already dealing with a similar concern around Igor Paixao (calf). The striker has been an important presence in the front line whenever available, and losing both him and Paixao for the Nice clash would seriously deplete Marseille's attacking options at a critical stage of their European push. Hamed Traore is expected to take on a larger role in the attack if Gouiri cannot be cleared in time, with the club anxiously monitoring his striker ahead of Sunday's showdown.

Amine Gouiri
Marseille
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