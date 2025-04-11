Amine Gouiri Injury: Training with squad Friday

Gouiri (strain) was back in team training Friday and is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Monaco, according to Karim Attab of Maritima Medias.

Gouiri missed Sunday's match against Toulouse due to muscular fatigue but returned to team training Friday ahead of Saturday's important clash with Monaco. This is positive for Marseille as he has been a key contributor since arriving in the winter window. If he is not fit to start, Neal Maupay is expected to lead the line again.