Amine Gouiri News: Fires four shots

Gouiri recorded four shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Lens.

Gouiri was held off the scoresheet but managed to register four shots during the game, including one that should have been a goal in the first half if not for an unbelievable save from Mathew Ryan, who deflected the shot onto the crossbar. The attacker has three goals and 27 shots in six games since joining the blue and whites. He will aim to contribute to a goal again against Paris on Sunday in the Classique.