Amine Gouiri News: Makes bench Saturday

Gouiri (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Toulouse.

Gouiri returns to the squad for Saturday's match against Toulouse after recovering from a recent issue and rejoining full training with the group Thursday. The striker is available but begins the match on the bench as the staff manage his return to action and could see minutes in the second half depending on the flow of the match. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts up front once again, as he has in the previous matches.