Amine Gouiri headshot

Amine Gouiri News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Gouiri (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Toulouse.

Gouiri returns to the squad for Saturday's match against Toulouse after recovering from a recent issue and rejoining full training with the group Thursday. The striker is available but begins the match on the bench as the staff manage his return to action and could see minutes in the second half depending on the flow of the match. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts up front once again, as he has in the previous matches.

Amine Gouiri
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amine Gouiri See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amine Gouiri See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
123 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Rennes v. Lyon Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Rennes v. Lyon Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
March 29, 2019