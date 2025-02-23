Amine Gouiri News: Muted against Auxerre

Gouiri had three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss against AJ Auxerre.

Gouiri was quiet in his first match since joining Marseille, despite having multiple opportunities to score on Saturday. He had a goal ruled out for offside and missed a one-on-one situation that he should have converted. He also added five corners and three shots to his totals, now at 16 corners and 16 shots across four appearances with the Phoceens. Gouiri will look to contribute again in Marseille's upcoming match against Nantes on Sunday.