Gouiri broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, turning in Amir Murillo's low cross to reward Marseille's strong start against the SCO. He had already been denied early by Herve Koffi, and his movement kept Angers pinned deep until he was withdrawn around the hour mark. The Algerian returned from injury with class and delivered his best outing of the season on Saturday, contributing to season highs with six shots and four chances created while being essential for Marseille in the frontline. Gouiri helps the fluidity of Roberto de Zerbi's system, which showed its best version of the campaign during that match.