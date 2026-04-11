Amine Gouiri News: Provides assist on third goal

Gouiri assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Friday's 3-1 victory over Metz.

Gouiri came up clutch with a slick through ball on Hamed Traore's stoppage-time goal in Friday's 3-1 home win over Metz, picking Jean-Philippe Gbamin's pocket high up the pitch before threading a perfect pass through the back line to seal the result. Outside of that moment, he had a tough night finding his rhythm, blowing a golden chance in the 21st minute when he skied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's low cross from the penalty spot and finishing without a shot on target on two attempts. That said, he still flashed strong playmaking upside by setting a new season high with six chances created, pushing his total to 11 over the last two matches and making a real case to carve out a steady role as a creator alongside Aubameyang rather than rotating as the lone striker under coach Habib Beye.