Amine Gouiri headshot

Amine Gouiri News: Provides assist on third goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Gouiri assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Friday's 3-1 victory over Metz.

Gouiri came up clutch with a slick through ball on Hamed Traore's stoppage-time goal in Friday's 3-1 home win over Metz, picking Jean-Philippe Gbamin's pocket high up the pitch before threading a perfect pass through the back line to seal the result. Outside of that moment, he had a tough night finding his rhythm, blowing a golden chance in the 21st minute when he skied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's low cross from the penalty spot and finishing without a shot on target on two attempts. That said, he still flashed strong playmaking upside by setting a new season high with six chances created, pushing his total to 11 over the last two matches and making a real case to carve out a steady role as a creator alongside Aubameyang rather than rotating as the lone striker under coach Habib Beye.

Amine Gouiri
Marseille
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