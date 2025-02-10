Amine Gouiri News: Provides brace of assists

Gouiri assisted twice to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win against Angers.

Gouiri delivered another strong performance Sunday, providing two assists for Marseille. The first came from a well-taken corner, while the second resulted from a combination on the left wing for Neal Maupay's goal. That brings his total to three assists in two games with his new club. Gouiri has logged 107 minutes so far with OM, recording three assists, seven shots, and six chances created. Important to mention that he is now the team's second corner taker behind Ismael Bennacer, which could slightly affect his scoring opportunities. He is still seeking his first goal for Marseille and will look to break through against Saint-Etienne at the Velodrome on Saturday.