Gouiri opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, exchanging passes with Igor Paixao before clipping his finish over Robin Risser. He added his second in the second half, finishing a wonderful team move by meeting Timothy Weah's first-time cross to restore Marseille's three-goal lead. His movement between the centre backs consistently created the first-half separation Marseille needed. Gouiri has now scored three goals in his last four appearances since returning from a shoulder injury, proving he is a key player in Marseille's frontline and likely to remain so until the end of the season.