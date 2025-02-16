Amine Gouiri News: Scores brace in win

Gouiri scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal), 11 crosses (six accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 5-1 win against St. Etienne.

Gouiri had another solid performance on Saturday, scoring two goals after providing a pair of assists in the previous game. His first goal came in the first half after a nice deviation from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, allowing Gouiri to move into a central position at the edge of the box and unleash a powerful shot into the top right corner. His second goal also came from the same duo, with Hojbjerg sending a through ball to Gouiri, who then easily lobbed Gautier Larsonneur with a mid-range shot. This marked his fifth goal contribution in two games and 32 minutes with his new club. He will look to continue his strong form against Auxerre on Saturday.