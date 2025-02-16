Fantasy Soccer
Amine Gouiri News: Scores brace in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Gouiri scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal), 11 crosses (six accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 5-1 win against St. Etienne.

Gouiri had another solid performance on Saturday, scoring two goals after providing a pair of assists in the previous game. His first goal came in the first half after a nice deviation from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, allowing Gouiri to move into a central position at the edge of the box and unleash a powerful shot into the top right corner. His second goal also came from the same duo, with Hojbjerg sending a through ball to Gouiri, who then easily lobbed Gautier Larsonneur with a mid-range shot. This marked his fifth goal contribution in two games and 32 minutes with his new club. He will look to continue his strong form against Auxerre on Saturday.

Amine Gouiri
Marseille
