Amine Gouiri headshot

Amine Gouiri News: Scores clever goal in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Gouiri scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Gouiri doubled Marseille's lead in the 10th minute, pouncing on Mathys Silistrie's failed clearance and calmly rolling the ball into an empty net against his former club. He also set up two chances for teammates that went unfinished and was one of Marseille's most active and dangerous players in the final third all game long operating as the number 10. Gouiri wraps up the season with eight goals, three assists, 32 chances created and 37 corners across 22 Ligue 1 appearances (15 starts).

Amine Gouiri
Marseille
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