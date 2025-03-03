Amine Gouiri News: Scores goal against Nantes

Gouiri scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Nantes.

Gouiri scored again Sunday against Nantes and played an active role in the sky blue and white attack. He matched his season-high with seven shots, including three on target. He netted Marseille's first goal after Mason Greenwood played a through ball to Valentin Rongier, who set up Gouiri at the right moment, leaving him unmarked in the box. This was his third goal for Marseille in five appearances. For comparison, he scored three times in 19 matches with Rennes this season. He will aim to find another goal contribution against Lens on Saturday.