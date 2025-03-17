Amine Gouiri News: Scores goal against Paris

Gouiri scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Gouiri had a solid game in his first Classique with Marseille and scored on a counter-attack after nice work from Adrien Rabiot, who provided the assist. The Algerian forward added five more shots to his tally and now has 32 shots with Marseille, one more than his total at Rennes this season in 12 fewer appearances, confirming he has adapted superbly to Roberto De Zerbi's system. He will try to contribute again after the international break when Marseille faces Reims.