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Amine Gouiri News: Scores goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Gouiri scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Monaco.

Gouiri scored one for Marseille in the 85th minute of Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 loss on the Rocher, slicing through Denis Zakaria and Thilo Kehrer before slipping his finish under Lukas Hradecky to give the Olympians a late spark. He put his lone shot on target and flashed sharp movement in tight quarters on his only real scoring contribution, though Monaco still saw things out comfortably as Marseille never found a late equalizer. Gouiri also matched a season high with five chances created, was a real difference-maker between the lines and is likely to lock back down a starting spot in the upcoming fixtures under coach Habib Beye.

Amine Gouiri
Marseille
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