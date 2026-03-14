Amine Gouiri News: Scores winner off bench

Gouiri scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 1-0 win versus AJ Auxerre.

Gouiri came off the bench in the 62nd minute of Friday's clash against AJA and flipped the script with the winning goal in the 79th minute. Marseille had been pushing hard after halftime without finding the breakthrough, but his finish finally cracked Auxerre's resistance. The strike locked in a third straight league win for Marseille and highlighted the impact of his second-half cameo, while the Algerian forward now sits on six goals and two assists across 15 Ligue 1 appearances (10 starts) this season, four fewer than last campaign but still showing he remains Marseille's main attacking threat whenever he's on the pitch.