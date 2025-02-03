Amine Gouiri News: Sensational first minutes with OM

Gouiri assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Lyon.

Gouiri made his debut for his new club in a crucial match against his former team Lyon. He had an immediate impact, firing three shots and providing an assist to Mason Greenwood for Marseille's first goal. His technical abilities were evident, and it's clear that the Algerian forward is set to be the starting striker in the upcoming games, both short- and long-term. Notably, Gouiri took two corners after coming on, while Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were still on the pitch. This could signal a future role as a set-piece taker, which may increase his chances of contributing to scoring.