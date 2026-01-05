Gouiri entered in the 73rd minute as Marseille searched for a response and immediately took up positions off the left side of the attack. This marked Gouiri's first appearance since early October as he returned from a significant shoulder injury. His clearest moment came in the 75th minute when he tried to shoot through traffic from the left side of the box, only for Nantes to block the attempt. With Marseille reduced to nine men, his touches often came under pressure, and Nantes' backline stayed compact. Gouiri added three crosses to his shift, as his right foot remains a notable threat on set pieces when he is on the pitch. The Algerian will likely find his way back into a meaningful role for the Olympians in the coming fixtures now that he is fit again for OM.