Amine Gouiri News: Two goal contributions Saturday

Gouiri scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

Gouiri wasted no time making his mark, threading a perfectly weighted through ball to spring Mason Greenwood for the opener before coming out of halftime firing and burying a clinical finish on the right side of goal to double Marseille's advantage. Operating as the central hub in the final third, he kept the attack ticking and dictated the rhythm through the middle stretch of the match. The issue was Marseille failed to put the game away, allowing Strasbourg to surge over the final 20 minutes and steal a point at the Velodrome, which clearly fueled Gouiri's frustration postgame, an understandable reaction considering he has been electric since returning from a shoulder injury with four goals and one assist across his last five Ligue 1 appearances.